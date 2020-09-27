Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Expecting First Child Together

Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, are about to be parents! The Malcolm in the Middle star and the model unveiled the pregnancy on Sunday via a fun YouTube video (also shared to Instagram). "We were shocked and thrilled to hear the news that we're going to be parents," the video's caption read. We're currently traveling through Jackson, Wyoming and we decided to make a little video!"

In the video, the couple reveals Price is 15 weeks into the pregnancy, and her due date is some time in March 2021. The couple dances around, cuts up and share some sweet moments while expressing just what this news means to them."We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices," Muniz, 34, said.

Price added, "When we found out we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren't that great. The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman."

The comments on the video were full of congratulatory statements from friends and fans. Among the commenters was Lindsey Arnold, one of the pros on Dancing With the Stars during Muniz's season on the series. She wrote, "OMG!!!!! This warms my heart!! Congrats you two! Best news ever."

Muniz and Price met in February 2016 and have been together ever since. They became engaged in November 2018 and eloped a little less than a year later in October 2018. They solidified the nuptials on Feb. 21 with a formal wedding.

"Every single moment of Feb. 21 was perfect. From the moment of waking up together and jumping on the bed hyping each other up, to helping our wedding planner with setting things up at the venue, all the way to walking down the aisle with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and family in attendance. Everything was just so us," Muniz told PEOPLE at the time. "I always thought it was such a cliché for people to claim their wedding day as the best day of their life, like maybe it was something they had to say. No, my wedding day was literally the best day of my life!"