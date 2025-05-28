‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1 Couple Expecting Baby After Years of Trying

From pods to parents: another Love Is Blind baby is on the way.

Fan-favorite Season 1 couple Lauren and Cameron Hamilton are expecting after years of trying.

After meeting and falling in love through the wall on Love Is Blind, Lauren and Cameron were just one of two couples to walk down the aisle and say “I do” on the first season of the Netflix hit. They tied the knot in 2018, and now, over six years later, their family is finally expanding. A rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that there is indeed a Hamilton baby on the way, and Lauren and Cameron couldn’t be happier.

“We were counting down the day till we could test because we did IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Cameron told the publication. “We knew, okay, this is the day that we’re going to do the test. Of course, we’re going in for a blood test later that day, but we couldn’t wait any longer. We did the classic test, and we both went into the bathroom to look at the Clearblue test, and it was face down. We flipped it over. We saw the word pregnant, and that was just a huge moment to actually see the word pregnant on the test. It was a…”

“A relief,” Lauren finished. “Because, well, we’ve taken a few pregnancy tests, and when you use the ones with the lines, it could be anxiety-driven because it’s like, ‘Is that what I think?’ So seeing the word pregnant, it was amazing. We just looked at each other. I fell to my knees and cried. It’s been a long time coming. We’ve literally been trying to get pregnant for four years.”

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Uber and Delta)

In October, the Hamiltons opened up about their fertility journey on their podcast, The Love Seat. They said the journey has made their relationship stronger, and Cameron praised his wife for doing what she did when it came to the treatment, pointing out that it wasn’t “really something” that she “naturally wanted to do, but you did it for me.” Now that she’s pregnant after trying for so long, Lauren says the feeling is “indescribable” but also “bittersweet” after losing her father last Christmas.

“It was a little bittersweet because my dad’s not here physically to be with us, but we know that he’s watching over us,” Lauren said. “So it was just like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this.’ We just felt so blessed, so grateful and happy, excited. Then it hit like, ‘We’re going to be parents. Oh my God.’”

Meanwhile, fellow Season 1 couple Amber and Matt Barnett welcomed their first baby in March, and Lauren and Cameron have been able to go to them for advice. “Amber is full of advice,” Lauren shared. “She’s giving me the real, real lowdown advice.”