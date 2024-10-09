‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1 Couple Amber and Matt Barnett Announce They’re Expecting a Baby

The Love Is Blind family is getting a little bigger! Amber and Matt Barnett announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8, that they were expecting their first child together, breaking the news on fellow Love Is Blind couple Lauren and Cameron Hamilton’s The Love Seat podcast premiere episode.

The couple, who met and married on Season 1 of the Netflix dating show, which aired in 2020, revealed on the podcast that Amber, 32, was pregnant with their first baby. “I sent myself back to school because I felt like we were in a place where I could do that, like, I had the support and I was mentally there,” she began the couple’s life update. “Then, over summer break, [Matt] just went and knocked me up.”

“There’s a baby Barnett on the way!” Lauren, 36, cheered and clapped. Amber joked with Cameron, 34, that the baby might have attended his recent birthday party, “So little baby B might come out ready to throw down with us.”

“The biggest congratulations to you guys, I’m so excited,” Lauren gushed, as Cameron added that he’s “ready to be an uncle.”

Amber and Matt, 33, also shared their big baby news on Instagram, posting a video montage featuring sweet photos from throughout their years together, starting with their wedding on Love Is Blind. At the end of the montage, the couple added a photo of them together cradling Amber’s baby bump.

“Where it started, Where we’ve been Where we’re at…” they wrote in the joint post’s caption. The pair also teased their big podcast reveal, writing, “Feat a special preview from our @officialloveseatpodcast episode with our faves Lauren and Cam. Go watch like and follow for all the deets on life updates and some hones-tea.”

Love Is Blind fans were thrilled at the baby news. “OMG!! The baby we have all been waiting for!!! Massive congratulations,” one person commented. “Congratulations!!! So happy for both of you!” another wrote. “I was always rooting for you in LIB. You had the most genuine relationship in the show.” A third added, “Omggg!!! Congratulations!! So happy for you two!!! I’ve been cheering you on since season 1!! Yay!!!”

Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix.