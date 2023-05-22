'Live With Kelly and Mark': Michael Gelman Celebrates His Daughter's Huge Accomplishment

Live With Kelly and Mark producer Michael Gelman could not contain his pride and joy after his oldest daughter, Jamie Gelman, just accomplished a major life goal. The 22-year-old, whom Gelman shares with wife Laurie Hibberd, graduated from college on Friday, May 12, with Gelman taking to Instagram to commemorate the occasion. On the social media platform, Gelman congratulated his daughter on the occasion of her major achievement, sharing photos from the moment that Jamie graduated alongside her peers at USC Thornton School of Music on the very day she was handed her degree. With the caption attached to a picture of the young woman holding her diploma while wearing her cap and gown, Gelman wrote, "Congratulations Jamie on graduating Summa Cum Laude from the USC Thornton School of Music! We're so proud of you! "

There was also a smiling picture of Gelman and his daughter in the gallery, along with other photos of Gelman and his daughter as well as Hibberd and the couple's youngest child, Misha, 19, who was also included. There were plenty of responses to Gelman's post as his followers helped Jamie celebrate a significant academic milestone by wishing her well. Responding to the post, comedian Caroline Rhea wrote, "Congratulations to your baby Rock Star!!?" while another wrote, "Too bad she's such an under achiever! Congratulations and love to all!!" Somebody else replied, "Congrats Jamie!!! Looks like graduation weekend was a lot of fun. Can't believe you're done. Looking forward to toasting you in person , what a great achievement and 'oh the places you'll go!'" A fourth person commented, "Smart, nice and beautiful always! Congratulations Jamie!!!"

Gelman posted a similar tribute to daughter Misha last year, after she graduated from high school, writing, "Happy Graduation Misha! We're so proud of the woman you've become." Misha enrolled at Tulane University, where she began her studies last fall. Moreover, in another update, Gelman revealed that the teenager had already decided which college she wanted to attend. Taking to social media to share a gallery of images and videos of Misha decked out in Tulane gear and exploring Tulane University's campus, Gelman shared, "can't believe my baby girl is going to college! We are proud to announce that Misha will be attending Tulane University in the fall – Class of 2026! Roll Wave!"