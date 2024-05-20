Jennifer Garner Stops by Ben Affleck's Place Amid Rumored Jennifer Lopez Strife

Amid rumored reports of marital discord between longtime loves Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the Gone Girl actor can lean on his ex-wife and mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner. The 13 Going On 30 actress was recently spotted visiting Affleck's home as photos surfaced of him entering and leaving a perceived rental property, versus staying at the mansion he and Lopez purchased after a grueling two-year search. The couple, who wed in 2022, are said to be living separately and trying to sort through their issues while in marriage counseling.

On May 18, Garner was spotted outside in the driveway of Affleck's mansion in Brentwood, InTouch Weekly reports, per photos obtained by Daily Mail. She appeared to be alone in her car as she drove up to the home. Earlier the same dat day, Garner and Affleck attended their son's basketball game in Santa Monica.

Garner and Affleck divorced after 10 years of marriage. Before their dating and marrying, he was with Lopez from 2002-2004. They split for good after calling off their engagement and postponing their wedding due to ongoing media attention. Affleck reunited with Lopez in 2021.

Multiple media outlets have reported on their trials in recent weeks. An insider told In Touch that they were "headed for a divorce" on May 15, confirming Affleck moved out of their shared home.

"The writing is on the wall – it's over," the source shared, adding that Affleck was "not to blame" for their problems.

Lifestyle differences are seemingly to blame for their trouble. Affleck prefers a more laid-back life sans social media, versus Lopez. He admitted in her recent Prime Video documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told that they were having trouble with their differing lifestyles and communication techniques. Affleck admitted he never wanted their romance plastered on social media but that he learned to compromise. He was recently spotted without his wedding band.