'Live With Kelly and Ryan': Michael Gelman Shares Another Huge Life Update About His Daughter

Live With Kelly and Ryan producer Michael Gelman is one proud dad after his youngest daughter, Misha Gelman, just marked a major milestone. The 18-year-old, whom Gelman shares with wife Laurie Hibberd, graduated from high school on Saturday, June 18, with Gelman celebrating the special moment in a sweet Instagram post.

Gelman recognized his daughter's major achievement on the social media platform with a gallery of images from the very day Misha graduated alongside her fellow classmates at The Dalton School. Alongside a photo of the teen in her cap and gown holding her high school diploma, Gelman wrote, "Happy Graduation Misha! We're so proud of the woman you've become." Included in the gallery was also a smiling image of Gelman with his daughter and two photos of the pair alongside Hibberd and the couple's oldest daughter, Jamie, 21.

The post generated plenty of responses as Gelman's followers helped Misha celebrate her academic accomplishment. Responding to the post, one person wrote, "Congratulations to the graduate," while another wrote, "Wow! Congratulations Misha and look at those beautiful Gelmans!" Somebody else replied, "Congratulations Misha!!! So happy for you!!" A fourth person commented, "Very nice pictures. Congratulations to your daughter!"

Misha will now be headed off to college, where she will begin her studies at Tulane University this fall. Gelman revealed in an exciting update in December that the teen decided on where she would be going to college. Sharing a gallery of images and videos of Misha decked out in Tulane gear and on the grounds of Tulane University's campus, Gelman shared, "can't believe my baby girl is going to college! We are proud to announce that Misha will be attending Tulane University in the fall – Class of 2026! Roll Wave!" It remains unclear what Misha will be studying once she arrives at Tulane.

Misha is Gelman's youngest daughter with his wife. The couple married in 2000. On the same day they celebrated their daughter's high school graduation, they celebrated another major milestone: their 22-year wedding anniversary. Gelman marked the special occasion by sharing a photo from their wedding day, writing, "It's been an incredible 22 years! Happy Anniversary to the love of my life."