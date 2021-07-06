Kelly Ripa Posts Rare Photos of Entire Family From Italian Vacation

✖

The Ripa-Consuelos clan are finally getting to mark some major family milestones with their long-awaited European trip. After the coronavirus pandemic halted their summer getaway last year, Kelly Ripa and her family embarked to Greece and Italy over the Fourth of July weekend with family to celebrate her son Michael's graduation from college, and on Monday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host documented their vacation with a few rare photos of all three of her children.

In a series of snaps shared to Instagram Ripa wrote, "last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well." Michael, Ripa’s oldest child with husband Mark Conseulos, graduated from New York University in May of last year. The couple are also parents to daughter Lola, 20, and son Joaquin, 18, who graduated from high school last month. The family was accompanied on the Italy-Greece vacation with Consuelos' sister Adriana and her three daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

In the first of the three photos, the Consuelos family matched in all white, with Micahel, Lola, and Joaquin gathered around their parents. In the second image, they gathered on a rocky beach. The third photo on Ripa's gallery shows the family gathered on a historic street. After Ripa shared the carousel, Consuelos took to the comments section to write, "Famiglia" alongside several red heart emojis. According to Ripa’s Instagram Stories, the family has since returned to the United States, where they are now suffering from a bit of jet-lag. On Tuesday morning, Ripa shared a photo of herself getting ready to the new episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The family's vacation came more than a year after Michael graduated from college. At the time, Ripa commemorated the milestone with a throwback photo from his 2016 high school graduation, which she captioned, "Fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college. Congratulations Michael! You're a virtual graduate. Literally!" Due to the pandemic, Michael's commencement ceremony was a virtual occasion rather than an in-person event.

The sunny getaway also came just after Ripa and Cosnuelos' youngest child graduated from high school. In March, the proud parents shared that Joaquin has committed to the University of Michigan, where he will be joining the wrestling team, meaning they will be left with an empty nest. Lola, meanwhile, began her studies at New York University in fall 2019.