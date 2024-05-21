Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Rumored to Be Expecting Twins, But Here's the Truth

Fans believed supermodel Hailey Bieber was expecting twins after a social media post mixup. Her mother-in-law, Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, ignited confusion online after taking to the comments section of Stephen Baldwin's Instagram post celebrating the couple's pregnancy news. "Congratulations Grandpa!" she wrote in a May 9 post. "WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!" Fans assumed the couple was expecting multiples, but Mallette cleared up the mystery. "No not twins lol I wish," she wrote. "Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now 😂."

Stephen's post featured a Bible verse written over a black-and-white photo of Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30. "Love you guys ❤️ blessed beyond words🙏🏼 praise God 👶🏼let's get ready to have some fun y'all🎉," the singer's dad captioned the post.

It's not Mallette's first time publicly declaring her excitement. "So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness! Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God," she wrote in a previous post, captioning it: "BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I'm gonna be a GRANDMA!!🎉🙌CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!"

Hailey has been keeping her millions of followers updated with bump pictures since announcing the pregnancy ahead of Mother's Day. She also revealed she's craving pickles topped with egg salad and hot sauce.

Despite rumors of marital discord, the couple reportedly view their pregnancy as a fresh start. They are said to be excited about becoming parents together.