'Love & Hip Hop' Personality Lyrica Anderson Is Reportedly Pregnant

Lyrica Anderson is reportedly pregnant with her second child. The Jasmine Brand reports the singer, who appears on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, is "not that far along," a source notes. Despite multiple breakups and divorce, she's said to still be with her longtime husband, producer A1 Bently, who is said to be the father. Their relationship woes have been chronicled on the VH1 reality series, which has been ripped with infidelity. They already share one son, Ocean.

Anderson has been accused of having an affair with her co-star, rapper Safaree Samuels, which she denies. Their storyline for the upcoming season of the show will continue to follow speculation of the alleged affair, and seemingly question the paternity of the unborn child. But there's more.

Sources also note new cast member, Roccstar, claims he's been intimate with Anderson. "It's going to be the whole 'who is the baby daddy mystery?' Roccstar flat out said he had sex with Lyrica. He's being super messy," the source notes. "Whatever Lyrica did with Safaree was when she and A1 broke up. She didn't cheat on her husband."

Despite Anderson being pregnant by her husband, just last winter, in December 2023, Radar Online reported that Anderson was legally moving forward with the divorce. She says she believes her wedding ring should be awarded to her, as well as a cut of the $1 million they made in music royalties. Anderson says her wedding ring was acquired before their marriage in the court documents.

The site previously discovered that Anderson sought primary custody of their son. She requested that Bently be granted visitation.

Anderson and Bently wed in July 2016. They separated in February 2020. She filed for divorce in January 2022. Amid cheating accusations, Anderson had a paternity test done for their son, which proved Bently was the father. The couple first appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood in its third season, beginning in 2016.