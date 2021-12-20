‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’: Michael Gelman Reveals Major Life Update About His Daughter

Live With Kelly and Ryan producer Michael Gelman is celebrating a major moment in his daughter’s life. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the longtime producer of the beloved talk show took to Instagram to share the exciting news that his youngest daughter, Misha Gelman, has decided on where she will be going to college, announcing the teen is headed to Tulane University in the fall.

Gelman shared the exciting news alongside a gallery of images showing Misha, whom he shares with wife Laurie Hibberd, decked out in Tulane gear, with another image showing Misha on the grounds of Tulane University’s campus. The gallery ended with a video of the teen getting her acceptance letter, Gelman and his daughter sharing an embrace as they celebrated the good news. He captioned the post, “can’t believe my baby girl is going to college! We are proud to announce that Misha will be attending Tulane University in the fall – Class of 2026! Roll Wave!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The exciting news comes just months after Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos became empty-nesters after sharing their youngest child, son Joaquin Consuelos, committed to the University of Michigan, where he joined the wrestling team. Ripa and Consuelos shared the news with an image of their son wearing a Michigan sweatshirt, and the University of Michigan’s wrestling team also confirmed the news, writing in a post, “SIGNED: Welcome to the family, [Joaquin Consuelos].”

Joaquin’s new college adventure, which was marked with a family trip overseas to celebrate, marked the beginnings of an empty house for Ripa and her husband. Their oldest son, Michael, graduated virtually from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts last spring. Their daughter, Lola, is a junior at NYU.

Just as Live with Kelly and Ryan fans celebrated news of Joaquin committing to the University of Michigan, they were quick to celebrate the news that Misha would soon be heading to Tulane University. In the comments section of Gelman’s post, one person wrote, “So GREAT!!! Congratulations to Misha!!!” Another person commented, “Welcome to New Orleans. Congratulations.” Along with Misha, Gelman and Hibberd are also parents to daughter Jamie Alexandra Gelman.