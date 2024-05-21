Latest Update on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Amid Marital Issues

Ben Affleck reportedly is coming to terms with the fact that his two-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez is over. A source recently told Page Six exclusively, "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he's come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work."

The Selena star and Gone Girl actor first sparked split rumors when Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala without her husband. She served as one of the exclusive event's co-chairs. Fans quickly realized that the couple had not been photographed together in more than a month.

It appears they caught wind of the media speculation and Lopez and Affleck made sure to be spotted attending Affleck's daughter's school play together. It came amid Lopez liking an Instagram post about unhealthy relationships.

Affleck was spotted without his wedding band. The two are reportedly living separately, with Lopez staying in their shared $60 million marital mansion, and Affleck renting a home in Brentwood and looking for a permanent residence. They were also seen out for another family outing and later went to dinner at a swank L.A. eatery that paparazzi are known to frequent. Despite their efforts to appear as a unit, sources say they are done. The two are said to have been in marital counseling to address their issues.

This is Lopez's fourth marriage. They previously dated from 2002-2004. Their first go-around ended due to the ongoing media attention. Shortly after they split, Lopez wed Marc Anthony, while Affleck wed fellow actress, Jennifer Garner. Lopez and Anthony divorced in 2014. After her engagement to MLB star Alex Rodriguez split in 2021, she reconnected with Affleck. Within a year, they were married. She's always said Affleck was the greatest love of her life.