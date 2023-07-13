Lindsay Lohan Shows off Growing Baby Bump, Nursery in Maternity Photo

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan is showing off her baby's nursery – and her baby bump! The actress, 37, looks radiant in new photos shared to Instagram, cradling her growing belly while posing in a white dress in the seaside-themed nursery where she and husband Bader Shammas will soon care for their first child, reported to be a baby boy.

"So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby!" the Mean Girls star gushed. "Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful." The mother-to-be concluded by calling the nursery "a dream," prompting mom Dina Lohan to gush in the comments, "Soooo beyond blessed and super excited see you very soon my lovee."

Lohan opened up more about her nursery in an interview with Architectural Digest published Wednesday. "I feel so peaceful by the ocean – I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling." The Long Island native, who moved to Los Angeles and Mykonos before eventually settling down in Dubai with Shammas, said she had always been drawn to the ocean, which prompted her to seek out a large mural of a seaside scene for her child's nursery.

"The planes and the sailboat felt so instantly classic, but the almost-rainbow watercolor effect felt really fresh and unexpected," Lohan gushed of the painting. "It warms the space so much and I can't wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe." All of the nursery's furniture will grow with Lohan's son as he does. "What I love about this collection is that the pieces have longevity," Lohan shared, explaining that her little one's crib can ultimately be converted into a toddler bed when the time is right.

Lohan announced she was pregnant with her first child back in March, writing that her and Shammas' first child was "coming soon" and that she and her husband "are blessed and excited!" The Parent Trap star has yet to confirm the sex of her unborn baby, but multiple reports indicate that she's having a little boy. Lohan first moved to Dubai in 2014, announcing seven years later that she and Shammas had gotten engaged. The following year, in 2022, she and the financier tied the knot.