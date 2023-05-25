Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows off Growing Baby Bump in Swimsuit Photo

A glowingly pregnant Lindsay Lohan recently took to social media to reveal an update of her growing baby bump while showing it off in a swimsuit. Over on Instagram, the actress shared a photo of her laying out in the sun as she donned a one-piece black swimsuit that gave her followers a peek at how her pregnancy is progressing. The mom-to-be also flashed a smile from behind a pair of shades, with a cabana scenery set in the background behind her.

Lohan first revealed her pregnancy news to TMZ back in March. In a statement provided to the outlet, Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas said, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" Additionally, Lohan also shared an image of an infant onesie on Instagram, baring the words "Coming Soon," and a caption that reads, "We are blessed and excited!" This will be the first child for both Lohan and Shammas.

After three years of dating, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas — a financier — on November 28, 2021. Several months later — on July 2, 2022 — a rep for Lohan confirmed that she and Shammas were married. This came after the actress referred to Shammas as her "husband" in an Instagram birthday post, sparking chatter among fans.

In her post, Lohan shared a photo of herself and Shammas which showed off her wedding ring. "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

Notably, Shammas gifted Lohan a Cartier bracelet during their first Christmas as a couple. Back in November, the actress told Vogue that she planned to pass the bracelet — which considers the most memorable present she has ever been given — on to their daughter if they ever had children. "That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids," Lohan said.

She continued, "I don't know how to react when I get gifts at Christmas a lot of the time, but I love [buying] gifts and wrapping them. I'd like to consider myself a professional gift wrapper. I'm really good at it, even with the bows and the scissors-that little trick." At this time, the couple has not shared a due date, or if they've yet learned the sex of the baby.