Lindsay Lohan Glows in Photos Displaying Her Baby Bump

Lindsay Lohan can't wait to become a mama…officially. The Parent Trapp star is basking in her pregnancy, recently showing off her growing bump in a series of Instagram photos. As she prepares for the birth of her first child, the Disney alum recently celebrated a baby shower in New York hosted by those who adore her the most. "Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life! ❤️😊," she captioned the set of photos. She smiled as she posed alongside her sister Aliana Lohan, her mom Dina Lohan, and other family and friends. The photos came a month after Lohan announced she was expecting in March 2023.

At the time, the Mean Girls star shared a photo of a white onesie that read "Coming Soon." She captioned the post: "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," and also tagged her husband Bader Shammas. Her mom told PEOPLE she was "literally over the moon" about the new addition to the family. "I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," the 60-year-old Celebrity Big Brother alum said. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't? My oldest baby is having a baby," she added. "It's so crazy. I'm in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you're like, 'Well... it makes you older clearly!'"

The actress has reportedly long-dreamed-of having a family, with Dina explaining, "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four. We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece just runs to her when she sees her," she said. "She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," she added. "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

Lohan married Shammas, a financier, in July 2022. They announced their engagement in November 2021.