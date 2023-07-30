LeBron James Posts Video of Son Bronny James After Hospitalization

LeBron James is updating fans on his son, Bronny James, only days after he was hospitalized due to cardiac arrest. His appearance on his father's Instagram feed was the first time Bronny James has made an appearance since being discharged from the hospital on July 27.

"GRAND RISING!!" Lebron James captioned the post that showed Bronny playing the piano. "God Is Great! [Bronny] YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young!!! We're here right with you every step of the way!" The Lakers star closed the caption with the hashtag, "James Gang."

The post even garnered a kind message from Jamie Foxx, still recovering from his own scary medical emergency. "Blessings and love," the Oscar winner wrote in a comment. The post from the NBA icon dropped a few hours before Bronny was spotted out to dinner in Santa Monica, with his family, including mom Savannah James.

Bronny James was being touted as a major pick in the 2024 NBA Draft but had to be rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during a practice at USA earlier in the week. By July 28, the hospital and his father confirmed Bronny had been released.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," LeBron James wrote on social media. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

The doctors at Cedar-Sinai, including consulting cardiologist Merije Chukumerije. "Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting," the hospital statement read. "Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."