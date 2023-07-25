Bronny James, LeBron James' Son, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Workout

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, according to TMZ Sports. A family spokesperson told the outlet that Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest while practicing yesterday.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," the spokesperson said. "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Sources told TMZ Sports a 911 call was made at 9:26 a.m. on Monday from USC's Galen Center. Bronny James was unconscious and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. TMZ Sports was also told that the state of emergency for Bronny James was listed as Code 3.

This comes as Bronny James, 18, is getting ready for the 2023-24 college basketball season. In May, the rising basketball star announced he will be playing college basketball at USC. "This is an incredible thing," LeBron James said at the time, per ESPN. "Obviously, his dad didn't go to school. His mom didn't go to college. It's super cool. ... USC is getting a great kid. He's there to play basketball, [but] they're going to be super surprised at how great a kid he is, even though they've been recruiting him for a while."

Bronny James is listed as a five-star recruit, per the 247Sports composite ratings. He played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and averaged 14 points, five rebounds and three assists per game during his senior season. Bronny James is expected to be a top pick in the NBA Draft in 2025, and his father wants to play with him.

"I was serious," James said about playing with Bronny in the NBA. "And I'm still serious about it. Obviously, I've got to continue to keep my body and my mind fresh, I think my mind most importantly. ... But at the end of the day, I've done what I had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey.