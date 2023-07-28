Bronny James' Doctor Gives Health Update as He Is Discharged From Hospital Following Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been discharged from the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at basketball practice earlier this week. Dr. Merije Chukumerije, Bronny's consulting cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, said that the 18-year-old is stable and that his medical team is encouraged by his resilience.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable," the statement from Cedars-Sinai read, per Entertainment Tonight. "Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

On Thursday afternoon LeBron James went to Twitter to send a message to his fans about Bronny. "I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," LeBron tweeted. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California Trojans basketball team. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," a spokesperson for the James said in a statement. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bronny committed to USC in May and was listed as the 22nd-best high school player in the country for the 2022-23 season, according to 247Sports. He could enter the NBA Draft in 2024, and CBS Sports projected him to be selected by the New York Knicks in the first round, saying that "his feel for the game, and selfless style of play helps contribute to winning basketball."