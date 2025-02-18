Lady A Singer Hillary Scott Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Lady A’s Hillary Scott is adding another girl to her family of five. The “Need You Now” singer, 38, announced on Thursday, Feb. 13 that she was pregnant with her fourth child, another daughter, with husband Chris Tyrell.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her three daughters’ wrists wearing “big sister” friendship bracelets, Scott revealed her exciting news on social media. “Chris, Eisele, Emory, Betsy, and I are overjoyed to report that this summer our family will be made complete with the most precious little SISTER joining the family,” wrote Scott, who is already mom to daughters Eisele Kaye, 11, and twins Emory JoAnn and Betsy Mack, 7, with her husband.

Adding a snapshot of a bin filled with maternity clothes ready for the months ahead, the musician added, “I’m dusting off that Maternity bin from the storage room ONE more time.”

“4 daughters,” Scott went on, adding a heart-faced emoji. “We are thankful that God has entrusted us with a household of little ladies, and I couldn’t be happier that my husband continues his streak as the absolute BEST girl dad, in my opinion!” The Grammy winner concluded, “We have been looking forward to this day and covet your prayers for a continued safe and healthy journey getting her here.”

Scott’s comment section was quickly filled with supportive and excited messages, including one from Lady A bandmate Charles Kelly’s wife Cassie. “As someone with 3 sisters i can’t tell you how excited i am for these little loves!” she wrote. The daughter of Hank Williams Jr., Holly Audrey Williams, commented, “Four is the craziest, most exhausting and logistically debilitating, and AMAZING most WONDERFUL life ever!!!!!! Sending soooooo much love!!!!!” Author Kari Kampakis chimed in, “Congrats!!! And welcome to the Mom of 4 Girls Club, it is a JOY!”

A day after Scott announced her pregnancy, the country star took to Instagram to celebrate her husband and their growing family on Valentine’s Day. “Valentines for 14 years and counting!” she wrote alongside a loved-up photo with her husband, whom she married in 2012. “I love you @chrisetyrrell and would choose you over and over to eternity! Let’s have another baby, why don’t we?”