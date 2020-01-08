Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Celebrates 8 Years of Marriage to Husband Chris Tyrrell

Happy anniversary to Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott! Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, are celebrating eight years of marriage. The couple, who wed on Jan. 7, 2012, are now the parents of three daughters: 6-year-old Eisele, and twins Emory and Betsy, who will turn 2 years old later this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Jan 7, 2020 at 6:36am PST

“8 YEARS,” Scott captioned the beautiful black and white photo.

Several people chimed in on the photo, congratulating the two on their successful marriage.

“Y’all are the sweetest,” Carly Pearce wrote.

“Happy anniversary to one of my favorite couples who makes marriage look BEAUTIFUL,” band member Charles Kelley‘s wife, Cassie Kelley, chimed in.

“Happy anniversary!” said Brad Paisley‘s wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Tyrrell did serve as Lady Antebellum’s drummer, before deciding in 2018 to leave the band, at least for a while, to be home with their three children.

“[I’m] looking forward to it. I’ve been a bandmate, employee, husband and dad, so I’m okay removing a hat,” Tyrrell told PEOPLE at the time. “Besides, when you looked at whether the band could do without me or her, there wasn’t much question!”

The decision was mutual for them to have Tyrrell stay home, and was surprisingly easy for the pair to make together.

“We’re both equipping each other to do exactly what we’re supposed to be doing right now,” said Scott. “We just came to that agreement together. It was one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made and the peace that we’ve felt since we made it has just been continual proof of it being the right call.”

No word yet what Tyrrell will do with Lady Antebellum’s upcoming tour. The trio, which also includes Dave Haywood, just announced they will launch their Ocean 2020 Tour this May, with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae serving as their opening acts.

“After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of Ocean,” Charles Kelley said in a statement announcing the tour. “We’ve missed those huge crowd sing-alongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can’t come fast enough.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond