Lady A's Hillary Scott Says Sharing Opry Induction News With Mom Linda Davis Was 'Priceless'

Lady A became the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry during a recent taping of the upcoming television special Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music, with the group's good friend Darius Rucker giving them the news. After Lady A's induction, which included the group adding a plaque with their name to the wall of members at the iconic venue, band member Hillary Scott reflected on the moment on Instagram, posting an emotional video of herself sharing the news with her mom, singer Linda Davis.

Scott's slideshow began with a clip of herself FaceTiming Davis, showing her the plaque before confirming that Lady A is the newest addition to the Grand Ole Opry. "We got asked to be a member of the Opry today," she said as both she and her mom began crying. "So proud for y'all," a tearful Davis told her daughter. In her caption, Scott shared that performing at the Opry was one of her mom's own goals for her career.

"When my mom @lindadavisnashville left East Texas when she was young, people would ask why she was headed to Nashville and she would say, 'to play on the Grand Ole Opry!'" she wrote. "Getting to make this call today was priceless."

"An invitation into the @opry makes country artists like us feel like we will always have a home—a place to celebrate country music, play our songs, visit with our friends and fans...a place to belong," Scott continued. "Thank you @opry and thank you @dariusrucker for sharing the good news with us."

Rucker invited Lady A to join the Opry while introducing the trio ahead of their performance in the upcoming special. "What can you say about three friends of yours who together have become one of the biggest groups in country music history? Well, how about this?" he said. "This trio are multi-platinum superstars, seven-time Grammy Award winners and seven-time CMA Award winners too. And I feel so honored to stand here in the Opry House and hope they accept the invitation I am thrilled to be offering them tonight. So, what do you say, Lady A? Would you like to become members of the Opry?"

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music will air Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will be hosted by Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton and will honor "the iconic Nashville show and the incredible country stars that call it home" by bringing together artists from multiple generations "who share a passion and reverence for the Opry."