Hillary Scott Shares the Important Lessons She's Teaching Her Daughters

✖

Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell are parents to three daughters, 7-year-old Eisele and 3-year-old twins Betsy and Emory, and Scott wants to make sure her girls grow up to be strong women. Speaking to Audacy's Katie & Company, the Lady A singer shared that that lesson starts with her.

"They really just model so much of what I do, what I say, how I talk about myself, how I talk about others," she explained. "So I think one of the biggest things for me right now is just the self-discipline to make sure that I'm becoming the strongest version of myself, and mother, and woman that I can be. Because they are just mirroring me." Scott added that "We use words around our house like 'brave,' and 'strong.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla)

She also implements some advice she received from bandmate Charles Kelley's wife, Cassie. "She shared something with me several years ago... It was, 'make sure that you tell your daughters that they're smart head over feet more times than you tell them they're beautiful,'" Scott said. "Not that you don't tell them that they're beautiful, and what you see in them is great. But to tell a girl, a young girl especially, you're smart, you're kind, you're brave is just a really important part of building the blocks of self-confidence and it not just being about outward beauty."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla)

"Your inward beauty, your inner strength being so much the foundation of who you are and what reflects outwardly," she added. Scott and Tyrrell have been home with their daughters for the past year due to the pandemic, and Scott shared that life is "all about our three little girls." Eisele has been able to be in school for much of the year, which her mom called "an answer to prayer."

"Her little sisters just, I mean, they tail her around the house," Scott said. "She's the cool big sister and so for Eisele to be able to go and get some time with friends her age and be just continuing to learn and grow has just been a huge blessing. We're very grateful."

Meanwhile, Betsy and Emory are continuing the family tradition of loving music. "It's really fun to watch them just come alive with their love of music," the proud mom said. "So that's been life for us. Just soaking them up and just trying to come up with things to keep them occupied."