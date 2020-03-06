Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Reveals Favorite Way to Bond With Oldest Daughter

With three children in her house, Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott is busy when she’s at home. The singer, who is a proud mother to 6-year-old Eisele and 2-year-old twins Betsy and Emory, reveals the special way she bonds with her oldest daughter, away from the toddlers.

“One of the things that Eisele and I love doing recently is, I’ll run her a big bath, and then we have these letters that with water will stick to the side of the tub,” Scott told her record label. “We’ve started making up words because she’s learning to read and learning how to spell. So we’ll just laugh so much just making up words, and just interacting with her that way.

“Anytime I feel like you can get your child kind of trapped, whether it’s in a tub or something, and you have that ability to really just connect and laugh, that is such quality time that we love,” she added. “She’s asked me to actually like run her a bath almost every day.”

Lady Antebellum’s current single, “What I’m Leaving For,” is one of the most personal songs the trio has released, even though they didn’t write it.

“I think about as a music fan growing up, the songs that help me say my emotions when I didn’t really know how to,” Scott previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “Going through things, and then you take it a step further now as an artist. We write the majority of our songs but this record specifically this song, but then this record as a whole, the outside songs that we got to interpret are just some of my favorites, I think that we’ve ever had the opportunity to record.

“This is one of those, because I listened to it and I’m like, ‘This is my life.’ I was that child because my parents toured [with] Reba for the majority of my childhood, and so I was that little girl and now I’m that mom. I’m that parent. And so, I felt such a true, very present representation of where I am, where we are as a band, but within, with our families.”

“What I’m Leaving For” is from Lady Antebellum’s latest Ocean album, and their just-released Live: In the Round EP.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller