Hillary Scott’s Husband, Chris Tyrrell, Leaves Lady Antebellum to Take Care of Twin Girls

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott has spent the last few years on the road with her fellow bandmates, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, and her husband, band drummer Chris Tyrrell and 4-year-old daughter, Eisele.

But with the arrival of twins Betsy and Emory, Tyrrell decided to take a break from the band to spend time at home with the new babies.

“We feel at complete peace with the decision,” Scott tells PEOPLE.

“[I’m] looking forward to it. I’ve been a bandmate, employee, husband and dad, so I’m okay removing a hat,” Tyrrell adds. “Besides, when you looked at whether the band could do without me or her, there wasn’t much question!”

Although it may seem like a difficult decision for Scott to no longer tour with her husband, the 32-year-old says it didn’t take long for them to figure out what was best for their family.

“We’re both equipping each other to do exactly what we’re supposed to be doing right now,” she says. “We just came to that agreement together. It was one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made and the peace that we’ve felt since we made it has just been continual proof of it being the right call.”

“It’ll hopefully be restful and efficient — I’m thinking about when we have writers out on the road to write for the next record,” she continues. “I’ll be able to be fully present and focused and hopefully get a lot of fun writing done.”

Lady Antebellum will hit the road on July 19 to co-headline the Summer Plays On Tour with Darius Rucker, but thankfully, it sounds like eventually Scott’s three girls will join Kelley’s son Ward, and Haywood’s son, Cash, and daughter, Lillie, on the road.

“It’s part of it,” Kelley says about traveling with six kids in tow. “We always want to put family first. We adjust. We always have. It’s like a traveling road family out there, and yeah, they almost are like little siblings already, so it’ll be interesting.”

“The [older] kids have been out a lot on tour, so they play together great,” adds Haywood. “It’s super cute. Eisele’s the leader of the bunch, and Cash and Ward are following her around, which is super cute to watch. But to think about the fact that there will be six is just really weird to even say.”

A list of all of Lady Antebellum‘s upcoming shows can be found on their website.

