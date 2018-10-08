Kylie Jenner wants another baby girl. Eight months after welcoming her and boyfriend Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, into the world, the 21-year-old said she’s hoping for a girl the next time she gets pregnant.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Snapchat to answer some fan questions about the future. When asked if she’s though about names for a potential second child, she said, “I have but I haven’t found anything that I love love.”

“But I definitely want another girl, hopefully,” she continued. “And I want her to have a really feminine name. That’s all I know.”

As for when she’ll be ready for a second child, she says she’s not sure. “I want another baby, but when is the question,” she said. “And I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be.”

She seemed open to the idea of sharing more of her second pregnancy after keeping the first one a secret from her fans.

“When I do [get pregnant], I would love to share more of that with you guys,” she said.

She also revealed that Stormi and dad Scott share a “crazy connection” and that she’s “definitely a daddy’s girl.”

“It’s cute to watch. When Dad’s around, I’m not even there. It’s like she doesn’t even see me. But it’s cool, whatever,” Jenner said.

View this post on Instagram Stormi is a daddy’s girl⭐️ A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Oct 7, 2018 at 6:37am PDT

The father-daughter connection is clear on Scott’s social media, where he recently shared a photo of Stormi learning to walk. In the photo, little Stormi stands on a couch as she holds onto Scott’s hands.

“We about to be walking soon,” Scott captioned the photo, which he shared to his Instagram Story. “OG 3s I see u mama,” he added, referencing Stormi’s Air Jordan sneakers.

Stormi made her debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last month when the show took a peek into Jenner’s early days as a mom.

“[Kylie] did really, really well,” mom Kris Jenner told Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. “She just kept saying, ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ And you’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go, ‘I’m just not feeling it.’ And I’m like, ‘This is really weird.’”

Kris revealed that she actually played a pivotal role in the now 8-month-old’s birth. “It was really exciting. I delivered the baby! I delivered her! I delivered the baby,” she said. “I pulled her out!”

Later in the episode, Stormi could be seen during a Kardashian-Jenner family dinner. Jenner looked on while the happy aunts doted on baby Stormi. Jenner admitted that while she was excited to finally welcome Stormi, she missed being pregnant already.

“You never feel alone,” she said. “I was really sad to not be pregnant anymore.”

