Kylie Jenner Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos

Kylie Jenner is showing off her baby bump as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shuts down speculation that she has already given birth to baby number two. Despite fans speculating that the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s baby was born late last year, Thursday, Jenner shared two photos of herself to Instagram showing her belly in full display in a white button-down shirt tied above her stomach.

“I am woman,” she captioned the shot simply. Sister Kourtney Kardashian was quick to praise, “You are everything,” but many of Jenner’s commenters theorized the photos were throwbacks meant to throw people off the date of Jenner’s second child being born. “Girl we know you had the baby already,” one person wrote, as another commented, “This is to throw us off !!!! She had the baby I know it!”

https://twitter.com/gngmotive/status/1479190400535613444?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Rumors sparked in December 2021 when Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, shared a photo of his How the Grinch Stole Christmas movie night to his Instagram Story, and fans noticed what appeared to be a baby bottle filled with milk in the corner. Eagle-eyed fans observed that Jenner used a similar, if not the exact same, kind of bottles after welcoming daughter Stormi with Travis Scott in February 2018.

Earlier this week, the reality personality was spotted getting off a jet in California alongside mom Kris Jenner, and fans were quick to point out that pregnant people are generally advised not to travel by air after week 36 of pregnancy. Jenner was also covering herself with a blanket to evade the paparazzi, or in what fans hypothesized could be a move to hide her belly.

Jenner announced in September that she and Scott were expecting their second child. Looking forward to 2022 on Instagram, the makeup mogul posted a maternity shot, writing, “I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”