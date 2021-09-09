Kylie Jenner Shows off Baby Bump in All-White Look

Kylie Jenner is showing off her baby bump! The 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stepped out for dinner in New York City just a day after announcing she was expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, rocking an all-white look that showcased her adorable belly. Jenner shared photos of the look to Instagram Wednesday, sporting a latex mini-dress and floor-length coat with trendy shades.

Captioning the photos simply with the angel baby emoji, Jenner is clearly leaning into sharing more of her pregnancy than she did with her 3-year-old daughter Stormi. Last month, reports surfaced that Jenner and Scott, 30, were expecting a second child after getting back together following their October 2019 split. Tuesday, the beauty mogul confirmed the pregnancy news with a video on Instagram that showed her breaking the news to important people in her life.

Included in the video was the moment mom Kris Jenner learned she had another grandchild on the way. Little Stormi was the one to break the big news, handing her “Lovey” an envelope filled with ultrasound photos. “Wait a second…are you pregnant?” Kris says in the video after inspecting the contents, then exclaiming, “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!” “Crying all over again 😍😍❤️❤️😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 ,” Kris wrote in the comments section of her daughter’s post. “what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!”

Jenner’s first pregnancy was kept under wraps until after she gave birth in February 2018. Explaining her desire to remain so private with that part of her life to Andy Cohen earlier this year during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner explained that her first pregnancy was something she wanted to experience without the spotlight on her. “I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally,” she explained. “I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”