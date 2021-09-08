Kylie Jenner Officially Announces Second Pregnancy

While Kylie Jenner kept her first pregnancy under wraps, she’s doing things differently the second time around. On Tuesday, Jenner announced on social media that she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. Jenner and Scott also share three-year-old daughter Stormi.

To announce the exciting news, Jenner posted a video on Instagram. The video begins with the star showing off a positive pregnancy test. The adorable clip also showcased the moment that Jenner told her mother, Kris Jenner, the exciting news. The 24-year-old sought out help from Stormi, who handed her grandmother sonogram photos. Kris was, understandably, overjoyed about her daughter’s pregnancy news and even said, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

The video also showcases Jenner celebrating her birthday, which falls on Aug. 10, with her family. Elsewhere in the video, Jenner, Scott, and Stormi take a trip to the doctors’ office for an ultrasound to get a peek at the newest addition to the family. Then, at the end of the clip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star poses in a black outfit with a strategic cutout to showcase her growing baby bump. Stormi then sweetly places a kiss on her mom’s bump and excitedly says, “baby!”

It was originally reported in late August that Jenner was expecting her second child. TMZ reported that she was in the “very early stages” of pregnancy and that she did not yet know the sex of the baby. Jenner may not have confirmed her pregnancy until now, but Caitlyn Jenner did let it slip that she was expecting another grandchild. During a visit to The Toy Story, Caitlyn told reporters that her 19th grandchild was “in the oven.” However, it was later reported that she was likely referring to her son, Burt, and his wife, Valerie, who are expecting their third child together.

Jenner is handling her pregnancy news much differently this time around. When she was pregnant with her first child, she did not publicly confirm that she was expecting. It wasn’t until her daughter was born that she announced her baby news and shared some photos and videos taken during the course of her pregnancy. As for why she chose to keep her pregnancy under wraps, she explained to Andy Cohen earlier this year during the KUWTK reunion that she simply wanted to keep that part of her life private. She said, “I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”