Kylie Jenner Shares Loved up Snap With Travis Scott for Father's Day

Kylie Jenner is wishing Travis Scott a happy Father's Day amid rumors of their reconciliation. The Kylie Cosmetics founder celebrated the rapper Sunday, sharing a snapshot of the pair with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi on Instagram. In the photo, Scott holds the little girl as he and Jenner lean in towards each other.

"happy father's day [Travis Scott]," she wrote in the caption. "One day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you." Jenner and Scott sparked rumors of their romantic reunion earlier this week while attending the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York City Tuesday with their daughter. During Scott's acceptance speech, he addressed Jenner, "Wifey, I love you so much."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

An eyewitness told PEOPLE at the time, "Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together. They were holding hands and seemed fully back on." Jenner and Scott split in October 2019 after two years together, but have remained close friends while co-parenting their daughter. "We have such a great relationship," Jenner said of her ex in a March 2020 cover story for Harper's Bazaar. "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. ... We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

Last month, TMZ reported through a source that Jenner and Scott were a romantic couple again, but that their relationship was "not exclusive." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to deny that report, saying, "you guys really just make up anything." She added, "I'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true."

While neither Jenner nor Scott has publicly commented on the status of their relationship following Tuesday's ceremony, a source told Entertainment Tonight they are "trying to make things work." They added that Scott "really respects Kylie and worships the ground she walks on. She means a lot to him. He loves that Kylie is such a boss and how great of a mom she is" and Jenner "loves that Travis is so creative and that he makes a big effort to be involved in Stormi's life."