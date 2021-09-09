Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Equally Excited’ About New Baby

Reality television star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner announced that she was expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott on Tuesday, and according to reports, the on-again-off-again-on-again couple is thrilled about their growing family. While Jenner famously kept her first pregnancy with her now-3-year-old daughter Stormi a secret, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star always intended to make this one public.

“Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi. She just wanted to wait until it felt right,” a source told PEOPLE. “She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow. Travis is equally excited. They are a great team and parents.”

To announce the pregnancy, Jenner posted a video on Instagram. The video begins with the star showing off a positive pregnancy test. The adorable clip also showcased the moment that Jenner told her mother, Kris Jenner, the exciting news. The 24-year-old sought out help from Stormi, who handed her grandmother sonogram photos. Kris was, understandably, overjoyed about her daughter’s pregnancy news and even said, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

The video also showcases Jenner celebrating her birthday, which falls on Aug. 10, with her family. Elsewhere in the video, Jenner, Scott, and Stormi take a trip to the doctors’ office for an ultrasound to get a peek at the newest addition to the family. Then, at the end of the clip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star poses in a black outfit with a strategic cutout to showcase her growing baby bump. Stormi then sweetly places a kiss on her mom’s bump and excitedly says, “Baby!”

Jenner is handling her pregnancy news much differently this time around. When she was pregnant with her first child, she did not publicly confirm that she was expecting. It wasn’t until her daughter was born that she announced her baby news and shared some photos and videos taken during the course of her pregnancy. As for why she chose to keep her pregnancy under wraps, she explained to Andy Cohen earlier this year during the KUWTK reunion that she simply wanted to keep that part of her life private. She said, “I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”