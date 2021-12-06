Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly Still Together Despite Leaked Magazine Story

The W Magazine story about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott that was originally set to be published around the time of the Astroworld crowd crush tragedy reportedly claimed Scott and Jenner were no longer a couple. The two are still romantically involved, with Jenner now expecting their second child together. W Magazine had featured the celebrity power couple on the cover, and the issue was published days before the Nov. 5 concert.

Sources close to Scott and Jenner told TMZ the two are “100% together at the moment.” They were also a “full-blown couple” when W Magazine was putting together the profile. Although the issue never reached newsstands, TMZ acquired a leaked copy. In the profile, the journalist wrote, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together – their daughter, Stormi, is 3 – they are not a couple and haven’t been in two years. They’re the modern family!”

The article also claims that Jenner was interested in following in her sisters’ footsteps by having children with men and not necessarily marrying them. It did not include direct quotes from either the Kylie Cosmetics mogul or the rapper about their relationship status. TMZ‘s sources said the idea that they are not a couple is incorrect and the two aren’t just “co-parenting,” but “just parenting.”

News of the magazine surfaced in Page Six on Nov. 16. Sources said the issue was printed before the Astroworld concert but was not shipped at the time. There was a “scramble” to recall the copies. “W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks,” one source told Page Six. “In the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least.”

W Magazine‘s efforts were not completely successful though. On Saturday, TMZ published a video showing the scrapped magazine’s cover. It showed Jenner and Scott, alongside their 3-year-old daughter Stormi. Scott is sitting with his ear to Jenner’s baby bump in the photo.

On Nov. 5, Scott was performing onstage at NRG Park in Houston during the first day of the Astroworld Festival. A crowd crush began, resulting in the deaths of 10 people and over 300 people injured. Eight people were declared dead the night of the tragedy. Two others, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, died of their injuries later. Scott offered to cover funeral expenses for the victims, but attorneys representing some of the families have said they turned down the offer. Scott and Live Nation, which organized the event, are facing multiple lawsuits, including a $750 million lawsuit filed by attendees who suffered distress. Another lawsuit seeks $2 billion in damages.