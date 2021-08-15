Kristen Bell Posts Rare Photo of Daughters Lincoln and Delta During Family Day Outing With Dax Shepard

✖

Kristen Bell posted a photo of her daughters, Lincoln and Delta on Instagram this week... In a way. The picture shows Bell and her husband Dax Shepard smiling by the pool with their kids in front of them. However, as usual Bell added emoji stickers over her daughters' faces to protect their privacy.

Bell called the photo "family day," showing all four of them in swimwear. Shepard wore swim trunks and no shirt while Bell wore a black bikini top and a loose striped shirt with matching shorts. Her daughters stood in front of her, but it looked like things might have been cooling down when the photo was taken. The girls' faces were both replaced with sunglasses emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)

Bell and Shepard took 8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta along with them on a big group vacation along with other friends and their families. On her Instagram Stories, Bell shared other photos and videos of them at a resort complete with a waterslide and other attractions. Predictably, these drew comments on the recent debate about how often children should be bathed, which started on Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

It started in late July when friends and fellow actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher joined Shepard and Bell for another episode of the podcast. There, Kunis and Kutcher said: "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point" in bathing children. The comment went viral, and Shepard and Bell had to weigh in the following week when they appeared on The View.

"We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, 'Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'" Shepard said.

"Yeah, we'd forget," Bell agreed. "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink."

Many fans were horrified by this, though others defended Bell, Shepard, Kunis and Kutcher. Some thought that it was just a realistic description of the compromises of parenthood. Critics thought that it was a way of instilling bad habits in children. The debate rages on all across social media.