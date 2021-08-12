Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Faced Major Setback on Recent Road Trip

✖

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell celebrated summertime by taking their daughters, Delta and Lincoln, on a road trip. While the family vacation had some sweet moments, they were unfortunately derailed by a scary tire situation. The family took a massive RV complete with a trailer hauling some off-roading vehicles on the road trip to Montana, and while they were on the road, one of the rig's tires was completely shredded.

Shepard posted about the ordeal on his Instagram, explaining that while it was a hassle, it only added to his appreciation of life on the road. "Got to change several (in fact all) trailer tires without a jack on the drive up to Montana," Shepard wrote. "It was just the right amount of pain in the a-- to make the highs feel high. Never less than 100 degrees. Girls coming out of the bus every eight minutes to ask 'How much longer' or 'Daddy, what’s wrong with all the tires? Why are they doing this? Why is Clay’s trailer doing this?' I’d live life solely on the road if I could swing it."

Bell and Shepard have been candid about the difficulties of parenting during a pandemic, so they were probably thrilled to be able to safely take a trip with their family, despite the pitfalls of road trips. Bell opened up during Yahoo's Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting Livestream special in March 2021, explaining how they've been helping their kids through the difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Kids and mental health is interesting," she explained, saying that she's found it helpful to "sort of dissect what's happening in their brain and let them know that's all okay. We're always honest with our kids, and sometimes it's been really hard. We explained what COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."

As they always do on social media, their daughter's face is covered up, something that Bell has been very intentional about because she values her children's privacy. Although Bell talks about parenting quite a bit, she never shows her children's faces on social media, opting to give them their privacy until they can consent to be shared in such a wide-reaching way. "My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken," The Good Place star explained to Romper in November 2020. "I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."