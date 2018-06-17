All the Times Kris Jenner Looked More Like a 37-Year-Old Than Her 37-Year-Old Daughter

Kris Jenner’s social media shows the reality TV star momager might be aging backwards.

As a true momager, Jenner is lovingly devoted to her children’s success. Scrolling through the 62-year-old’s social media feed, it leaves many to wonder if Jenner is so devoted to her children that she has gone as far to copy their looks, particularly her daughter, Kim Kardashian‘s. But that’s when we realized Jenner is the original beauty and Kardashian and company are the ones mimicking her.

And after she gifted them with that jet black hair and flawless skin, why wouldn’t they want to look just like their mama? Granted, the KarJenner clan gets special help from plastic surgeons and top-of-the-line products (Jenner even admitted on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she’s had Botox, fillers and a boob job) — but you can’t deny the resemblance between the mom and her daughter.

After Jenner posted an Instagram looking especially similar to Kardashian — like, so eerily twinning it warranted a double take — we had to go through and find all the instances where the reality TV star mom looks more like a 37-year-old than her actual 36-year-old daughter.

The Kris Jenner ‘au naturale’ look

Here was the time we had to do a double take to make sure this wasn’t actually Kim. Plus, that nude lip keeps her looking fresh faced as ever.

And then there’s the above moment from March. Sixty-one years old? No way. (Check out that shameless Glamour cover behind her — pop culture icon goals?)

Kris Jenner clearly passed her red carpet selfie skills onto her daughters

Here’s a Kris Jenner selfie at the 2017 Oscars red carpet — which has never seen such a youthful AARP qualifier, no doubt.

Grammy Red Carpet Ready guys!!!! Tune in at 1PST on E! #Eredcarpet #grammys2017 @zuhairmuradofficial @lorraineschwartz A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

And obviously this selfie video from the 2017 Grammy red carpet has some additional help from a glowing Snapchat filter, but still.

Kris doing what she does best: momaging

She may have been sharing a sponsored post during the holidays, as any good momager would, but all we noticed was that spritely complexion of hers.

Not all 20-year-olds would be super comfortable letting their 61-year-old mom advertise their new eye palette… but then again, not everyone has a mom like Kylie Jenner’s.

Kris and Kim are seriously twins

This #ThrowbackThursday photo is clearly from more than a couple years ago, but I’ll be damned if that’s not Kim in the middle.

Gotcha! The above pic is actually Kim in a Kris Jenner wig — but who would have known?