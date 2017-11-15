Kim Kardashian West Accidentally Revealed She’s Expecting a Baby Girl

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are currently expecting their third child via surrogate, and the reality personality accidentally revealed on The Ellen Show that the family is expecting a baby girl.

Kardashian West, who is already mom to 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint, explained to host Ellen DeGeneres that she wanted to prepare her daughter for the family’s upcoming arrival.

“My daughter, she’s really tricky,” she said. “We had a baby shower over the weekend, and I thought, ‘I really do want a baby shower because I want her to feel that something’s coming, and I really want her to understand.’”

Plenty of people had speculated that the Wests would be welcoming a second daughter after Kardashian West threw the shower last weekend with a pink color scheme.

The 37-year-old continued, “People brought toys and gifts [to the baby shower] and we were opening them all up the next day and North said: ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re OK for baby sister.’”

DeGeneres then pointed out that Kardashian West had revealed she is expecting a girl, which the beauty mogul confirmed after realizing her slip-up.

Once the secret was out, Kardashian West shared that North is excited to welcome her baby sister.

“North is really excited about that,” she said. “[Her having] a brother was a little trickier. Now, she’s so excited. Let’s see if it lasts. I’ve had to explain to her: ‘When you come into my room in the morning I have to be with baby sister, I have to feed her.’”

Photo Credit: YouTube / TheEllenShow