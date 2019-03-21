Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint West Recognizes ‘Daddy’ on Rap Song

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West raise their kids on West’s music, it seems. While aboard a yacht in Miami Thursday, Kardashian and West’s 2-year-old son, Saint, quickly recognized his dad’s song when it played through the boat’s speakers.

“Who’s singing this?” Kardashian, 37, asked Saint while “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” a song released long before Saint’s time (nine years, to be exact), played in the background.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Saint, wearing a sailor’s hat for the outing, responded, with no hesitation, “Daddy,” as Kardashian continued to rap the lyrics.

Later, the mom of three posted a clip of herself listening to West’s “Homecoming” with 5-year-old daughter North.

Elsewhere in her Instagram Story, Kardashian showed off her curves in a skintight pink Chanel bodysuit while she was killing time on the boat; she, her kids, and friends Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen were stuck on the Miami river on one side of a bridge that couldn’t open due to a crash involving paparazzi.

“Finally the bridge would open because the paparazzi crashed a car and they wouldn’t let the bridge open and made us wait for literally 40 minutes,” an annoyed Kardashian said while filming the The Brickell drawbridge rise.

Kardashian has flooded her social media channels with photos and videos of her kids as of late, sharing a video earlier this week of a sassy Saint refusing to give her a kiss.

“Give me a kiss,” Kardashian said to Saint. In response, he gave his mother nothing but a death glare. After a moment, he turned away as if he never heard her, and delivered the same cold look to the camera.

A few days after that, Kardashian shared an adorable throwback photo of North. In the black-and-white photo of North as a newborn, Kardashian lies on her back and holds her daughter above her, puckering her lips at the infant as baby North crawls on her mom.

“My baby North, you were so small here!” Kardashian captioned the moment. “You will always be my baby.”

Last week, she shared a photo of Saint and her and West’s eight-month-old daughter Chicago sitting next to each other on a couch gazing at something off-camera.

“These two are inseparable,” she wrote.

But Saint doesn’t share that same relationship with his older sister. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, the KKW Beauty boss explained that North wasn’t the biggest fan of her new brother when he was born.

“She’s better than she was with Saint,” Kardashian said of North’s relationship with Chicago. “I mean, there was a shocking moment yesterday. She literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!’”

“You don’t understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint,” she added. “So that was such a big moment in my household yesterday.”