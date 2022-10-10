Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids Chicago and Psalm Sing Dad's Song That References Them

Kim Kardashian's kids are fans of dad Kanye West's music! Amid the scandal surrounding the rapper's "White Lives Matter" T-shirts and subsequent social media suspension, The Kardashians star took to Instagram Sunday to share a video of youngest children Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, performing their rendition of West and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love."

While singing the track, which was released in May on Ye's Donda 2 album, Chicago adorably corrects her little brother about the lyrics. "It's not, 'Don't make me complicated,'" she tells Psalm. "It's, 'true love shouldn't be this complicated." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned the post, "OMG they are just sooooo cute. I had to share!" Her sister Khloé Kardashian agreed, commenting, "They are the cutest ever."

In the portion of "True Love" that Chicago and Psalm didn't sing, West references his children by name as he expresses his issues with co-parenting and Kardashian. "I only see three kids, who watchin' Chicago? / And you know all the nannies they're Danny Nesbrasco," he raps in the rest of the song.

Kim, who filed for divorce from West last year, shared the video just days after her ex repeated past issues with their co-parenting, accusing Kardashian of having kidnapped Chicago when having a separate family birthday party for the little girl. West garnered even more condemnation for including a "White Lives Matter" shirt in his Paris Fashion Week show, doubling down on the shirt in an appearance on Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson's show.

Over the weekend, Twitter locked West's account after he posted an antisemitic tweet that has since been removed from the platform. In the tweet, the Grammy winner said he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE," adding, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," The tweet has been replaced now by a message from the social media company reading, "This tweet violated the Twitter Rules." Twitter has not released details of West's account suspension. West's Instagram account was also restricted for violating the company's policies.