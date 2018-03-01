All of Khloe Kardashian’s Best Pregnancy Outfits

Khloé Kardashian has always taken risks when it comes to her style (just ask sister Kim Kardashian about that), and she’s not letting pregnancy slow her down.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member announced in December that she and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child together, and since then Khloé has been chronicling her ever-changing body in some gorgeous and daring outfits on social media.

Bodycon dresses and sky high stilettos might not be traditional maternity wear, but Khloé has never been one to back down from a challenge.

Keep scrolling to see some of the Good American designer’s most striking pregnancy looks.

Sparkling at 8 months

We couldn’t be more in love with this look for Khloé! Turning a rhinestone party dress into a chic maternity outfit isn’t easily done, but with a comfy-looking black duster, teal tassel earrings and matching bold eye makeup, Khloé pulls it off.

All white bumpin’

At 29 weeks pregnant, Khloé showed off her bump in a simple all-white look before grabbing lunch with sister Kim in Los Angeles.



The mom-to-be rocked a high ponytail and signature big hoop earrings alongside a white bodycon dress with a cropped white button-up shirt in a photo posted on Instagram not only by her, but also by both her her makeup artist Hrush Achemyan and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

All nude at 7 months

Pregnancy glow has been kind to Khloé, who has been taking some of her most stunning photos since her pregnancy announcement.



In this Feb. 6 photo, Khloé is radiant in a nude bodysuit and sheer jacket, which has to be one of the most beautiful Kardashian photo shoots so far.

“Baby mama KoKo!” she captioned the photo, referring to her sisters’ nickname for her. “29 Weeks and counting.”

Mommy in a red dress

Khloé and Thompson celebrated their final Valentine’s Day before becoming parents in style! While Thompson’s detailed track jacket and fitted joggers had the Cleveland Cavaliers player looking fresh, Khloé’s simple red bandeau dress paired with a romantic curl in her hair made her look every bit the blushing expectant mother.

Old Hollywood Glam

Soon after revealing her pregnancy to the world, Khloé took full advantage of no longer having to hide her baby bump in this stunning look reminiscent of old Hollywood while on a press tour appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Prior to her appearance on the show, Khloé served up some classic looks in a navy silk gown and matching jacket, with softly curled hair, minimal accessories and a bold rid lip.

‘Bigger the Hair, Smaller the Bump’

Khloé rocked a baby bump-hugging all-white ensemble and super-teased ponytail ahead of her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on her pregnancy press tour.

“Bigger the hair – smaller the bump!” she captioned the cheeky photo.



While speaking to DeGeneres, Khloé revealed the reason she wasn’t yet wearing any traditional maternity clothing.

“Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now.”

DeGeneres then gestured to Khloé’s outfit, a figure-hugging white dress and white duster.

“That’s not really maternity clothes, is it?” DeGeneres asked her, to which Khloé answered, “I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible.”

Making maternity sexy

Proving that a woman’s little black dress is appropriate at all stages of her life, Khloé paired a black cocktail dress with a luxurious fur coat to ring in the New Year with boyfriend Thompson.



Giving a view of the Revenge Body host’s ample cleavage, the dress also had some ruching in the belly area to allow for a comfortable yet snug, fit.

Holiday glam

Is there a Christmas tree missing its star? Khloé certainly made spirits bright at mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash in a dazzling bejeweled jumpsuit, which gleamed with every step thanks to thousands of glittering tassels hanging off her body.

Paired with a fur coat to keep out the Los Angeles winter chill and a signature high pony, Khloé proved that her pregnancy style would be something to be reckoned with.

Stylin’ in comfort

But just like every pregnant woman, Khloé needs some time to relax and put her (swollen) feet up! Even while relaxing in a simple, pale pink silk robe, however, Khloé’s natural beauty shines through when paired with a strong brow and loose ponytail.

