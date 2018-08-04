Khloe Kardashian Opens up About Possibly Having More Children

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her first baby in April, but she is already dreaming of having more babies in the future.

During an interview with E! News Friday, Kardashian, 34, said she would “love” to have more children, but just not so soon after True Thompson’s birth.

“Let my uterus shrink down again,” Kardashian joked. “I honestly think I would love to have more kids, but I think I just don’t know if I’m ready to get pregnant again, it’s a lot!”

While a sibling for True is a long way off, Kardashian said she “definitely” wants more children, but “I just don’t know when that is gonna be… I heard that you should wait at least a year.”

The Good American co-founder said True’s personality is “so sweet” and “so girlie.”

One aspect of parenting that has surprised her is she is acting just like her mother, Kris Jenner, did when she was a baby. “I’m just doing exactly what I hated that my mom did to me, I’m basically doing it to True,” she said.

True was the third of three new babies the Kardashian sisters welcomed into the world this year. Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West was born in January via surrogate, and Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster in February.

With all these babies around, Kardashian baby fever might spread to Kourtney Kardashian, who already has three children from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“I think the thought is always in the back of my mind,” Kourtney told E! News when asked about having more kids. “Never say never.”

Of all her sisters, Kim Kardashian has provided Kardashian with the best parenting advice, she told PEOPLE this week.

“You get so much advice when you’re becoming a new mom,” Kardashian told the magazine Wednesday. “I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she’s not judgmental about any of it… She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it and that’s okay.”

This week, the Kardashian sisters were also featured in a new Calvin Klein photoshoot, which showed Kardashian eight months pregnant.

“Shooting in underwear eight months pregnant is even more intimidating,” Kardashian told PEOPLE. “I stayed calm though, and it was nice to laugh a lot with my sisters throughout the whole day.”

The 15th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians starts Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images fro Good American