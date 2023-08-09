Kevin Costner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Daughter Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner recently made a rare public appearance with his daughter amid his ongoing divorce. Entertainment Tonight reports that the Yellowstone actor stepped out with his 13-year-old Grace Avery Costner for a Taylor Swift concert. The father-daughter pair were spotted Monday night at SoFi Stadium for Swift's "Eras" Tour concert in Los Angeles, California.

ET published a photo of the 68-year-old actor hanging out in a VIP suite and rocking a few friendship bracelets, which have become synonymous with the Eras concerts. The outlets noted that an eyewitness stated Costner was a very attentive dad throughout the evening, but also took some time to chat up tennis legend John McEnroe. "He definitely seemed tired by the middle of the show, but stayed for his daughter," the eyewitness said. With opening acts included, the Eras tour concerts run about six hours long.

The big outing comes roughly four months after Cosnter's wife, Christine Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences and asked for joint custody of their kids. PEOPLE previously noted that Costner's filing mentioned a prenup, which is apparently referenced due to potential issues of spousal support, properties, and legal fees. Costner and Baumgartner had been together for 18 years, marrying in 2004.

Later reports have shed some light on the reason for the split. A source told PEOPLE Costner's work schedule was very demanding and strained the relationship. The insider added that the actor "knew" his wife was "unhappy." Despite this fact, the divorce filing was said to be an unexpected "unpleasant surprise."

"Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home. During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her," the source said, adding that one of Costner's newest projects was a major catalyst in their division. "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it." Horizon is a movie that Costner has been developing. Some reports have indicated that the passion project led to Costner pulling away more from his hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone, which has now been canceled.