Kevin Costner Divorce Update: Sources Speak out on Major Financial Demands

Kevin Costner went through one expensive divorce, and it looks like this one will cost him millions also. His 1994 breakup from his first wife, Cindy Silva, whom he married in 1978, reportedly resulted in an $80 million settlement. The Bodyguard star is currently in the middle of a divorce battle with his estranged wife, Christine. The former pair spent 27 years together in total and share three children – Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Costner was reportedly blindsided by Christine's divorce filing. And things have been contentious ever since. Christine was upset over the way in which the Yellowstone staple broke the divorce news to their children, which she says he did over a 10-minute Zoom call. And of course, finances and assets are a major sore spot, which Christine seeking $248k in child support monthly. Now, a source close to the situation is breaking down Christine's request.

"[Costner] wants to hold on to as much as he can," a source told PEOPLE Magazine. The actor is worth a reported $250 million, per court documents listing his income. Documents also show that Christine is entitled to a settlement of just $1.4 million under the terms of their prenup, as well as money to contribute to moving costs as the prenup demands she leave their marital residence.

As for why she needs nearly $250k a month to support three children, she claims in the documents that the money "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle." She also wants Costner also pay 100% of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports, and health-care expenses.

Another source notes: "She wants Kevin to provide what they are used to." Their lifestyle, per the source, included trips on private jets and visits to luxurious hotels.