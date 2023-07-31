Big Update on Kevin Costner's Dispute With Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner is in the middle of a heated divorce with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, and we now have a big update on one big dispute between the two. Page Six reports that packing materials and moving trucks were spotted at the now-former couple's Santa Barbara, California home, which indicates that Baumgartner may have moved out. The outlet noted that the vehicles eventually ended up at a nearby beach home that Costner owns, so it's possible that this is where she will be staying for the time being.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner last month, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences and asked for joint custody of their kids.

The living situation was a point of contention between the pair, as Costner previously took issue with the fact that Baumgartner would not move out of the Santa Barbara home. The actor's legal team filed documents stating that, per the terms of their prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner should have moved out within 30 days when she filed for divorce on May 1. However, the actor feels that she is using the situation to force him to give in to Baumgartner's "various financial demands," even though he claims to have already given her more than $1 million to find a new place to live, and has even offered more.

A judge eventually gave Baumgartner an eviction date, according to Entertainment Tonight. Baumgartner was ordered to move out of the home by the end of the month, July 31. She had originally advocated for moving out on Aug. 31, pending an agreement from Costner that he would pay child support, but it is unclear if that aspect of their divorce has been addressed in court as of yet.

Per a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the cause of the divorce had a lot to do with Costner's work schedule, which has been very demanding and put a strain on the couple's relationship. The insider added that the actor "knew" his wife was "unhappy." Despite this fact, the divorce filing was said to be an unexpected "unpleasant surprise."

"Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home. During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her," the source said, later adding that one of Costner's newest projects was a major catalyst in their division. "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it."