Kelsey Grammer, 70, Is Expecting His 8th Child

Kelsey Grammer is soon going to be a father of eight.

The Frasier star, 70, and wife Kayte Walsh, 46, are expecting their fourth child together, multiple outlets confirmed Tuesday after photos published by the Daily Mail and People showed a heavily pregnant Walsh and her actor husband in London.

In the photos, Walsh could be seen with an unmistakable baby bump while wearing a long black dress and brown sweater. Grammer stood next to her in a blue polo and light-colored shorts, which he paired with high socks and sneakers.

Neither Grammer nor Walsh has publicly commented on the photos. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2011, already share daughter Faith, who was born in July 2012, and sons Kelsey, born in July 2014, and Auden, born in November 2016.

He also shares daughter Spencer, 41, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman, as well as daughter Greer, 33, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner, and is dad to daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex-wife Camille Meyer.

Greer recently starred alongside her father in Season 2 of Paramount+’s since-canceled Frasier revival, which Grammer told PopCulture in September was “absolutely natural.”

“Greer and Alice are pretty much the same age,” he said at the time of Greer’s character. “So I suggested it and, you know, there was a little hesitation like, ‘Well, we have to be able to think about it for a minute.’” And then everybody said, ‘Yeah, great idea!’”

While the Frasier reboot was not renewed for a third season on Paramount+, it’s been reported that CBS Studios is shopping the series around to find a new home. Grammer told the New York Post in March that he was “very positive” the show would return to a different space.

“There’s a better home for it,” he said. “I mean, obviously, they didn’t really promote or spend much time on it.”

“The fellow that worked at Paramount+ when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it,” Grammer continued. “So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren’t particularly passionate about the project. We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will.”