Kelly Preston Dead: Ella Travolta's Last Mother's Day Photo Has Fans Lighting up the Comments

Just two months before her mother, Kelly Preston, lost her years-long battle to breast cancer, Ella Travolta paid tribute to her in a touching Mother's Day post. That post, shared back on May 10, has now become a place for fans to reach out to the 20-year-old in the wake of Preston's death. Her death confirmed by John Travolta, Preston died Sunday morning at the age of 57. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ella Travolta (@ella.travolta) on May 10, 2020 at 5:05pm PDT Sharing a throwback photo of herself and her mother, Travolta had started the post by writing, "Happy Mother’s Day to this incredible woman." Calling her mother "beautiful inside and out, hard working and the most amazing mother and wife," the 20-year-old added, "I love you so much!!" She had ended the post by stating, "wishing a happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there." Although posted just over two months ago, the post has become a place for fans to send their condolences and support to Preston and her family as they mourn Kelly's loss. As fans flocked to social media to react to news of Preston's death, they also took to the comments section of Travolta's touching Instagram post. Scroll down to see how fans are sending their support to Travolta.

Calling the image, "a beautiful photo," one person wrote that they were "so saddened to learn she has passed." That same person said that they had lost their mother when they are just 14, acknowledging that life is "forever altered when we lose our moms." A second commenter said that the post was "just so beautiful and so much love shows in this photo."

With many fans simply reacting to the image with a red heart emoji to show their support, one person added that "love will always keep the bond tight" and said that "there is no real separation." Several others sent similar messages, with one person encouraging Travolta to "hang on to these memories," while somebody else, who added that they were "so sorry" for the family's loss, reminded Travolta that "she is always with you." Another person said that Preston is "watching over you and your family."

"What a beautiful photo of your mother and you," wrote one person in the comments section after learning of Preston's death. "You have her beauty and I'm sure you have her incredible strength. She would be very proud of you." "My thoughts anf prayers are with you Ella," wrote another of Travolta's followers. "Your mom is a bright beautiful light always! Thank you and your brothers Jett and Ben for sharing her with us. Love to you." Somebody else said that they were "incredibly sorry for your loss," while another person added that they were "so heartbroken for you and your family."

"Beautiful photo and memories to treasure forever," commented one. "Deepest condolences to you and your Dad and brother. Your beloved Mother is now flying with Angels." "Sending you so much love," added somebody else. "I'm sorry you lost your beautiful mother. May she rest in peace...I'm very sorry for your loss. The heavens got a beautiful angel to look after you and your family." "Oh my Goodness beautiful Ella. I'm so sorry for the loss of your beautiful Mom. My sincere condolences to you and your beautiful family," wrote another person, while somebody else added, "I'm so so sorry about the loss of your mother. God bless you and your family. Sending you so much love and many prayers."

Mixed in with comments from when it was first shared, the Mother's Day post saw dozens of comments shared in recent hours from those expressing their love, support, and condolences. In on message, somebody said that they were sending Travolta "lots of healing prayers." Somebody else said that their "heart goes out to you and your family," a third person commenting, "Sending light and love Ella. I am so sorry for your loss." "Condolences, and a big hug," commented one person. "This is a great photo. Hang in there Ms. Travolta. Love beams from every image."

"Devastated for your loss Ella, your beautiful mom will forever run through your veins. Sending you love," wrote one person, another commenting, "I am so sorry Ella, May the arms of our Lord comfort and envelope you in his loving embrace. God bless you Sweetheart." Several other comments read, "such a beautiful soul your mom was," one stating, "sorry for your loss she will be missed." Somebody else commented, "may May your mother's spirit soar like an Eagle full of bright light.. RIP Kelly."