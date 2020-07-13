Kelly Preston's Daughter Ella Travolta Posts Tribute to 'Courageous, Strong' Mother

✖

Ella Travolta is mourning the loss of her mother, Kelly Preston, after she died Sunday morning following a two-year-battle with breast cancer. Preston, who was known for her roles in Twins, Jerry Maguire, What a Girl Wants, and For Love of the Game, was 57. Shortly after news of her death broke, Travolta took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her "courageous" mother.

In the post, Tavolta said that she had "never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving" as her mother. Shared alongside an image of Preston, the 20-year-old went on to write that "anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy." Travolta thanked her mother "for being there for" her, for her "love," her "help," and for "making this world a better place." She added that Preston "made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always." Travolta concluded her posting with a final heartbreaking note, writing, "I love you so much mama."

Along with Ella, Preston is survived by her husband John Travolta and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Her son, Jett, died at age 16 in January 2009. Preston, meanwhile, passed away Sunday, her husband confirming the news in an Instagam post later that night.

Sharing the same image that his daughter had, the actor announced with "a very heavy heart" that his "beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer." He said that Preston "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many" and that he and his family would be "forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses" who cared for her at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

News of Preston's death had notably shocked many, as her family had not previously disclosed her battle with cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for the family said that Preston "had been undergoing medical treatment for some time" and was supported by her closest family and friends. The statement requested privacy on behalf of her family as they mourn her loss.