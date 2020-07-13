Kelly Preston's Death Shocks Social Media, Leaving Fans and Friends Heartbroken

Sunday evening's announcement that Kelly Preston had died at the age of 57 has shocked social media. Preston, who starred in a number of films like Jerry Maguire, died following a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband, John Travolta, confirmed in an Instagram post. She is survived by her husband and two of their children — Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. Their son Jett had died in January 2009 at the age of 16.

Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu, Hawaii, Preston had studied acting at the University of Southern California before launching her career in 1985 when she landed her first major movie role in Mischief. In the years that followed, she went on to star in a number of other popular titles, including SpaceCamp (1986), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) and For Love of the Game (1999). Gotti, in which she portrayed Victoria Gotti, marked her final role. The film was released in 2018. In June of that year, according to CNN, she had walked the red carpet for the film's premiere, marking the last time she had been photographed publicly at a major event.

News of Preston's passing notably shocked social media, as her family had chosen to keep her battle with cancer private. After her husband confirmed her passing, a number of the actress' friends and fans flocked to Twitter to react, paying tribute to Preston and mourning her loss. Keep scrolling to see how social media is remembering Preston.