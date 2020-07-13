Kelly Preston's Death Shocks Social Media, Leaving Fans and Friends Heartbroken
Sunday evening's announcement that Kelly Preston had died at the age of 57 has shocked social media. Preston, who starred in a number of films like Jerry Maguire, died following a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband, John Travolta, confirmed in an Instagram post. She is survived by her husband and two of their children — Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. Their son Jett had died in January 2009 at the age of 16.
Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu, Hawaii, Preston had studied acting at the University of Southern California before launching her career in 1985 when she landed her first major movie role in Mischief. In the years that followed, she went on to star in a number of other popular titles, including SpaceCamp (1986), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) and For Love of the Game (1999). Gotti, in which she portrayed Victoria Gotti, marked her final role. The film was released in 2018. In June of that year, according to CNN, she had walked the red carpet for the film's premiere, marking the last time she had been photographed publicly at a major event.
News of Preston's passing notably shocked social media, as her family had chosen to keep her battle with cancer private. After her husband confirmed her passing, a number of the actress' friends and fans flocked to Twitter to react, paying tribute to Preston and mourning her loss. Keep scrolling to see how social media is remembering Preston.
Kelly Preston.— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020
Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think.
Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.
I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.
Love to her family.
R.I.P
Just watched what a girl wants yesterday... RIP Kelly Preston💔 pic.twitter.com/4FWBoDochT— ♡︎Rona Spears♡︎ (@sighjklol) July 13, 2020
kelly preston was an icon in my fave childhood/teen movies omg the mum in what a girl wants? jet stream in sky high? cat in a hat? also the serve that was the last song with my lil miam heart? she will be missed 😔 #RipKellyPreston pic.twitter.com/mYneme0MPM— 𝚝𝚊𝚜𝚑𝚊 ♡ (@hopeIessromntic) July 13, 2020
Such tragic news. They were such a lovely couple. That’s so young to die. Just shows you the fragility of life and how important it is to enjoy the moments, always mindful of what you have and how valuable those around you are #KellyPreston #JohnTravolta 🙏🏻— Charlotte (@charlotteukcity) July 13, 2020
Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family. RIP 🤍🤍🤍— Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 13, 2020
#RIP Kelly Preston . Prayers go out to John, her family and friends.— Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) July 13, 2020
2020 sucks.
RIP Kelly Preston, the Mom in The Cat in the Hat and Sky High. One of the best movie moms ever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/98TH4kDCRt— Lowell Skywalker (@LowellYoda) July 13, 2020
So sad to hear about Kelly Preston, she was truly a brilliant actress. 💔😪 My condolences to John Travolta & family & her friends. 🌹 #RIPKellyPreston 🌹 #KellyPreston 🌹 pic.twitter.com/CAf20jBB6e— LynneG (@lynger2000) July 13, 2020
For Love of The Game, What a Girl Wants, Cat In The Hat, Jerry Maguire. Some of my favorites. This is the worst.— Alicia 🔮⚰️🕷 (@aliciamarino10) July 13, 2020
RIP, #KellyPreston 💔 pic.twitter.com/pRnvwWY3vI
I knew #KellyPreston in high school. She was supernaturally beautiful and kind. Last time we spoke we discussed my directing a remake of 52-PICK UP in which she'd play the Ann-Margret role. It would've been special for us @PunahouSchool alums. All my heart to John, Ella, and Ben.— Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) July 13, 2020
I’m so hurt and sorry. Thank you for my childhood favorites. 😔💔 #KellyPreston pic.twitter.com/pZBUqr687w— Dylan (@drbiby) July 13, 2020
I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. 🙏 RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/yRqOmI3CjW— Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020
Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/DndcfOtlOn— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020
RIP #KellyPreston My heart breaks with this news pic.twitter.com/rwARGOncsI— IrishM@dness (@missjjmarch) July 13, 2020