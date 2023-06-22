Kelly Osbourne Reveals First Photo of Her Newborn's Face

Kelly Osbourne's son Sidney couldn't get any cuter. Months after welcoming her bundle of joy with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, at the end of 2022, the 38-year-old daughter of Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne took to Instagram this week to share the first image of her son's face, little Sidney adorably wearing a bat costume.

Although Osbourne did not caption the post and turned the comments off, the adorable image was an obvious nod to her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who infamously bit the head off a bat live on stage in 1982 while performing in Detroit, Michigan. Later opening up about the moment, the musician revealed in the documentary The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne that he thought "it was a rubber bat," and so he "picked it up, put it in my mouth, crunched down, bit into it, being the clown that I am. Bats are the biggest carriers of rabies in the world." The incident resulted in a trip to the hospital for the rocker, who had to receive rabies vaccines.

While the adorable bat photo marked the first time the new mom has shown her son's face, it is not the first time she has shared an image of her little one. Back in March, Osbourne shared a snap to her Instagram Story that showed her posing with her infant son as the Osbourne family filmed their new reality series, Home to Roost. Little Sidney's face, however, was concealed.

After announcing in May 2022 that she was pregnant, Osbourne privately welcomed Sidney late last year. Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, spilled the news on live TV during a January appearance on the British show The Talk. After revealing her grandson's name, Sharon said, "So great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her." Osbourne later told her fans regarding the privacy around her son, "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

Since becoming a mom, Osbourne hasn't shied away from opening up about her first few months of motherhood. In a candid social media post in February, Osbourne wrote, "I have a new found respect for working mothers," as she revealed that she "took my first job since having a baby." The mom of one said, "having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can't go by quick enough for me. I can't want to have him back in my arms."