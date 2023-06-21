'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Welcomes First Baby

Brianne Howey is officially a mom! The Ginny & Georgia star marked Father's Day on Sunday by announcing that she welcomed her first child with husband Matt Ziering, Howey sharing the news alongside a hospital photo of herself enjoying some skin-to-skin time with her newborn.

"My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love," Howey, 33, wrote in the caption. The actress did not share any further details about her little one, including when exactly they were born, their gender, or their name. Alongside the caption, the actress added a yellow heart emoji.

While Howey may be a first-time mom, she is no stranger to parenting. Howey stars as Georgia Miller on the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, which released its second season in January. The Sunday announcement of her little one's birth sparked reactions from her two on-screen children. Antonia Gentry, who plays her onscreen daughter Ginny Miller, was quick to congratulate Howey on her bundle of joy, writing in the comments section of the post, "OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS." Diesel La Torraca, who stars as Georgia's son Austin, wrote, "Our teeniest tiniest lil peach is HERE!!!! Love you Momma well done!!!" Meanwhile, fellow Ginny & Georgia co-star Sara Waisglass added, "sobbing. congratulations mama!!!"

Howey first shared the exciting news that she would soon be reporting for real-life mommy duty back in March just moments before attending the Hugo Boss Fashion Show in Miami, Florida. In an Instagram post, the actress wrote, "[Boss] show with my forever new +1," with Howey also sharing a photo of herself bearing a very visible baby bump. In an April update, Howey told her fans that she was "working / resting / nesting of late."

Howey and Ziering married in July 2021, five years after they first met at a bar where Ziering was celebrating finishing the bar exam and Howey was out with friends. Opening up about their relationship with Los Angeles Magazine in January 2021, Howey said she and Ziering "ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A." The couple sparked romance and later became engaged. After having to postpone their initial wedding date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple tied the knot on July 24, 2021, in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California.