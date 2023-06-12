Uzo Aduba Reveals Pregnancy With Baby Bump Appearance on 2023 Tonys Red Carpet

Uzo Aduba is anticipating the birth of her first child. During her red carpet walk at the 2023 Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theater in New York City, the celebrated actress debuted her developing baby bump as she walked the red carpet. Donning a bright orange Christian Siriano suit ensemble, the Orange Is the New Black alum unbuttoned her suit jacket to reveal more of her growing bump while she also cradled her stomach while simultaneously smiling and posing for photos. Aduba, 42, also posed with filmmaker husband Robert Sweeting for some heartwarming pictures. It was a joyous event for the dad-to-be as well, who was wearing a traditional tuxedo that was just the right complement to the radiance emanating from his ladylove. During their 1st anniversary in September 2021, Aduba first revealed that she and Sweeting had secretly married. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible," her caption said, referencing an iconic line from Nora Ephron's romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally. "For some, it feels like we wait our whole lives for our someone," she shared. "My love, I'm so happy my life started last year with you."

After breaking out on Orange Is the New Black, the In Treatment star has kept her relationships fairly private. Her only public mention of dating was when she invited her high school prom date to the Sag Awards in 2016. As a result, their union was significant news, and her husband was equally happy to share it. "One year ago I married this gorgeous, talented and incredible woman," he wrote in an Instagram post. "This past year has made me appreciate the fragile nature of life and the importance of living it. At a time where the world is upside down, we learned to find joy and peace in each other. You are the greatest person I've ever know and I'm proud to be your husband. #happyanniversary."

Uzo Aduba attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater in New York City.



According to PEOPLE, the couple exchanged vows in secret in 2020. The actress lost her mother the same year, an event Sweeting may have been alluding to (this and the pandemic) in his anniversary message regarding "the fragile nature of life." "The simple truth is, I would not be here without that woman. Period. End of story," she told Entertainment Tonight of her mother in 2021. "I've never had a greater champion, a bigger supporter. She inspired me and encouraged me and my siblings every step of the way into believing that anything was possible that we could be and do anything even before I believed it." When she looked back on the experience, Aduba said she "was tested in a way I'd never been.". "And I was just very happy that I passed."