Kelly Osbourne Talks New Mom Struggles in First Post Since Giving Birth

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her struggles as a new mom after privately welcoming her son Sidney late last year. The 38-year-old daughter of Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne returned to Instagram over the weekend to share her first photo since welcoming her son, sticking her tongue out while sitting in a car with her friend.

"I have a new found respect for working mothers," she captioned the photo. "I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can't go by quick enough for me. I can't want to have him back in my arms." Monday, Kelly returned to her Instagram Story to reveal she brought her little boy with her to work on day two back on the job."#Day2 I could not leave him again so it's #BringYourBabyToWorkDay," she wrote alongside a selfie.

Kelly and her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, welcomed their son at the end of 2022. It was Kelly's mom who confirmed the news of her grandchild's birth in early January during an appearance on the British show The Talk. "So great, so great," Sharon said after revealing the little boy's name. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her." Shortly after, Kelly took to her Instagram to share her feelings about her baby news being leaked by her mom. "I am not ready to share him with the world," she wrote at the time. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

Kelly announced she was pregnant in May 2022, writing on social media at the time, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!" Kelly's son Sidney is Ozzy and Sharon's fifth grandchild, as their son, Jack, has three daughters with ex-wife Lisa Stelly and welcomed his fourth child in July with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart.