Kelly Osbourne Admits Why She 'Hid for Nine Months' While She Was Pregnant

Kelly Osbourne kept her pregnancy private for fear of being "fat shamed." The reality personality, who welcomed her first child, a son, with boyfriend Sid Wilson near the start of 2023, kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight throughout the duration and rarely posts photos of her son Sidney on social media. Questioned about her decision to keep this stage of her life private in the comment section of an Aug. 1 Instagram post, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne didn't mince words.

"There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed," she responded. Osbourne also replied to the original comment asking if she had undergone plastic surgery on her face and neck. "It's just from weight loss. Honestly I've only had Botox," she wrote.

Osbourne has previously spoken out about being body-shamed and the difference in treatment she's faced since losing 85 pounds through a gastric sleeve procedure. "This has been two years of me working on this. Figuring out if I wanted to be in this [Hollywood] industry, figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight," she told hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their Hollywood Raw podcast in 2020. "I did, and I figured out I wanted to keep going. I didn't do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I'm here and everybody is noticing"

"My weight loss made me resentful at Hollywood. So f-ing resentful," she continued. "Because when I was fat, I was invisible. They didn't want to work with me, they didn't want to do anything with me." The Fashion Police alum now is only interested in working with people who were kind to her at every size. "Now in retrospect, I know exactly who I'll work with and who I won't. Because I know who called me fat, I know who didn't want to work with me. I know exactly who said it," she said. "I've got really thick skin, but I take that, and I put it into my memory bank. I remember what you said about me, and that's the best revenge."

In May 2022, Osbourne announced she was expecting her first child. "I know that I have been quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why..." she wrote on social media at the time. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"